Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” Earns $679 Million at the Box Office, Surpassing Marvel’s “Avengers”

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to rake in all the coins at the box office.

Variety reports that the sequel has now earned $679 million in North America, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. This feat means it has knocked Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to the 7th position; it earned $678.8 million in 2018.

Forbes further writes that Top Gun: Maverick has earned $1.37 billion globally and is expected to gross $5.44M this weekend to take it to a new total of $683M. And when this happens, it will be chasing after Black Panther which earned $700.4M in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...