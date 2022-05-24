Tom Cruise Almost Gives James Corden a Heart Attack With ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet Stunts

Tom Cruise took James Corden for a ride on a plane and almost gave him a heart attack.

This comes amid the promotion of Cruise’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick; the actor scared the hell out of Late Late Show host in a televised stunt that aired on Monday night.

“It is 4:56 am. I’m in Burbank Airport and I’m here because Tom Cruise has asked me to meet him here at 5 a.m.,” Corden explains in the 15-minute video. “When Tom Cruise calls, you sort of have to say yes.”

And Cruise, who is famous for his sky stunts, took Corden deep into the desert and gave him the ride of his life.

“Last time, we jumped out of an airplane,” Cruise tells Corden. “Today, we’re gonna go flying.”

Watch the video:

