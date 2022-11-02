Tom Brady Speaks About His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen: ‘All You Can Do Is The Best You Can Do’

Tom Brady has now spoken about moving on now that his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen is over.

The footballer says he is now focusing on family and football.

“I think there are a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said on the latest episode of his podcast Lets Go! With Tom Brady, per Complex. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do.”

He continued, “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

