Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers After 13 Years of Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have now retained divorce lawyers after news of their rocky marriage hit the news.

According to Page Six, this was confirmed by “multiple sources” who said that the couple have retained lawyers in pursuit of an eventual split.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” one source told the outlet on Tuesday, per Complex.

And this comes one month after another source told CNN that the two were experiencing “marital issues.” Brady and Bündchen had been “living separately” at that time.

It is worthy to note that Bündchen had spoken with Elle about her concerns regarding her husband’s decision to un-retire from football.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

