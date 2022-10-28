Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The NFL star confirmed this on his Instagram Stories, adding that their decision was resolved “amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” He added that they would continue to work together as parents.

Bündchen said in a statement posted to Instagram, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The duo tied the knot in February 2009 after two years of dating, and share two children: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

See their announcement:

