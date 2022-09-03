Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun Reveals Brother Jimi Odukoya Heard from God About Acting Career as He Makes Hollywood Debut

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun is a proud sister following her brother, Jimmy Odukoya’s Hollywood debut in Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’.

Sharing a snippet from the film which is set to premiere on September 16; a fight scene between the characters of Viola and Jimi, Odukoya-Ijogun shared that she didn’t intially support her brother’s career foray into the world of make-believe as she couldn’t get how a pastor could be a mainstream actor.

The clergy and mother of three however revealed that Jimi stood by his conviction, telling her, “sis, I heard from God and this is my conviction” before she eventually respected his decision and supported him.

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun added that though she didn’t him before, now she does as she can evidently see grace at work in his journey.

