Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun Reveals Brother Jimi Odukoya Heard from God About Acting Career as He Makes Hollywood Debut

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun is a proud sister following her brother, Jimmy Odukoya’s Hollywood debut in Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’.

Sharing a snippet from the film which is set to premiere on September 16; a fight scene between the characters of Viola and Jimi,  Odukoya-Ijogun shared that she didn’t intially support her brother’s career foray into the world of make-believe as she couldn’t get how a pastor could be a mainstream actor.

The clergy and mother of three however revealed that Jimi stood by his conviction, telling her, “sis, I heard from God and this is my conviction” before she eventually respected his decision and supported him.

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun added that though she didn’t him before, now she does as she can evidently see grace at work in his journey.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: