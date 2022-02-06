Sunday, February 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tolani Baj Slams Nigerians for Pushing Narrative that She is Ugly

Looks like Tolani Baj has gotten her confidence back and is flipping her middle finger at her haters and doubters.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate took to Twitter to slam Nigerians and BBN Twitter for pushing the narrative that she is ugly.

Tolani Baj took to Twitter to thank God for confidence as she wrote,

“Thank God for confidence. Cause Nigerian/BBN Twitter tried to push the narrative so hard that TBAJ was an ugly babe. Ori gbo gbo daru”.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

