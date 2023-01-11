Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can’t really fault men for cheating on their partners.

The former reality TV star cum DJ, shared her thoughts via Twitter as she gave her reasons.

Tolani opined that there are too many beautiful women on the earth and not enough men to match that awesomeness hence, can we really fault men for cheating?
.she however added her won caveat, stating that if a man cheats on her, she will cheat on him too.

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Celebrity

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

0
Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

0
Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, 'Anikulapo' emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.

