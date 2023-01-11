Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can’t really fault men for cheating on their partners.

The former reality TV star cum DJ, shared her thoughts via Twitter as she gave her reasons.

Tolani opined that there are too many beautiful women on the earth and not enough men to match that awesomeness hence, can we really fault men for cheating?

.she however added her won caveat, stating that if a man cheats on her, she will cheat on him too.

There are so many beautiful women on earth but not enough men to match that.

Are we really to fault men for cheating?

I’ll cheat back if you cheat on me though. Just asking🤷🏾‍♀️ — TBAJ (@tolanibaj) January 9, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...