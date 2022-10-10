Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Tolani Baj Says Range Rovers Give, ‘Trying to Belong’ Vibe, Says She’ll Rather Drive A Corolla

Tolani Baj isn’t a big fan of Range Rovers as it appears, especially the ‘outdated’ ones

The Big Brother Naija alum revealed via Twitter on Sunday night that she would rather drive a Toyota Corolla than the luxury SUV.

Giving reason for her preference, Tolani Baj noted that driving an outdated Range Rover in Lagos gives “I must belong” hence, her decision to stick with a Toyota Corolla.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: