Tolani Baj Says Range Rovers Give, ‘Trying to Belong’ Vibe, Says She’ll Rather Drive A Corolla

Tolani Baj isn’t a big fan of Range Rovers as it appears, especially the ‘outdated’ ones

The Big Brother Naija alum revealed via Twitter on Sunday night that she would rather drive a Toyota Corolla than the luxury SUV.

Giving reason for her preference, Tolani Baj noted that driving an outdated Range Rover in Lagos gives “I must belong” hence, her decision to stick with a Toyota Corolla.

I’d rather drive a Toyota corolla than drive an outdated range rover in this Lagos. It’s giving….. “I must belong” — TBAJ (@tolanibaj) October 9, 2022

