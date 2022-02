Tolani Baj believes there’s a reason why many women are single and has revealed same.

The Big Brother Naija, ‘Lockdown’ housemate shared her thought via her Snapchat over the weekend.

Tolani Baj revealed that the reason for some people’s single status is solely because romantic words make them laugh.

She wrote, “Some of you women are single because romantic words make you laugh”.

