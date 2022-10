Tolani Baj has ushered in her birthday with a career switch.

The Big Brother Naija star and former music A&R announced that she has now ventured into the world of disc jockeying and is set to make a career out of it.

Sharing new photos from a birthday shoot, Tolani Baj who dressed in a metallic silver 2-piece, posed with headphones and said,

“Surprise, surprise! It’s my birthday and excited to finally share with you all that I’m now a DJ & more. All thanks to Gid for another year ”

