Tolani Baj Encourages Diasporic Folks to Discuss Loneliness Abroad

Tolani Baj wants folks to be sincere about conversations on moving abroad and leave nothing out.

The former reality TV star and aspiring DJ, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the subject.

Tolani Baj noted that life abroad os really boring, all one does is work and go home a.s has requested that conversations about the loneliness folks on diaspora feel, be normalised.

“Normalize speaking on how lonely it is living abroad. All you do is work &go back home.”

Normalize speaking on how lonely it is living abroad.

All you do is work & go back home. — TBAJ (@tolanibaj) December 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...