Tolani Baj Advises Men to Give Women Money

Celebrity

Tolani Baj has shared a failsafe way for men to capture the attention of women they like.

The former reality TV star cum aspiring DJ, shared her thoughts via her Twitter account on Tuesday, January 24.

Tolani advised that if a man likes a woman, the one sure thing that can get her attention is buying her gifts and sending her money. She tweeted,

“If you like a babe, send her gifts and send her money. Simple. This is the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in her DMs. Stop wondering why she isn’t showing any interest. It’s 2023. Wake up.”

