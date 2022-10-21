Friday, October 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toke Makinwa’s Hip Size Becomes Major Cause of Concern

Despite having always wanted a curvier frame and even going under the knife to achieve this, Toke Makinwa is alarmed at just how curvy she has gotten.

The queen of talk lamented the unprecedented size of her hips after getting measured by her friend and CEO of Ziva Lagos, Tania Omotayo.

Makinwa took to her Instagram stories to complain of her current ‘predicament’, as she she noted her need to lose weight and her new fashion aesthetic, going forward.

“Just left Ziva where Tania took my measurements and I need to lose weight. My hip size is a lot. I’m only wearing baggy clothes henceforth,” she said

