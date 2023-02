Toke Makinwa has got the internet buzzing on this fine Thursday afternoon, thanks to new photos of herself.

The media personality and entrepreneur who is currently out of the country on a mini vacation, sparked pregnancy rumours after posting new photos of herself dressed in bulky clothes.

Toke who appeared to be dressed for the sub-zero temperature of her current location, got fans in the comment section of her post talking about whether or not she is pregnant.

See some of the comments below.

