Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter to shut down claims making rounds that she surgically altered her facial look.

The drama started after someone shared a screenshot of her which shows her jaw looking too angular. It wasn’t long before folks began to pile on her.

Now, she has reply the outrage. “It’s a filter!!! Damnnnn can I breathe????” she said.

See the tweets:

It’s a filter!!! Damnnnn can I breathe???? https://t.co/pCvB33l93u — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) November 28, 2021

