Thursday, March 17, 2022
Toke Makinwa Shares Update on Her New Film Project: “Can’t Wait for the World to Watch this One”

Toke Makinwa has a new movie project and she can’t wait for her fans to see it.

Posting on her social media, the show host announced that she has been reading the scripts and preparing her mind for the production. She is nervous despite being excited about the project.

“Reading scripts all morning for my next role,” she wrote, adding, “It’s the most challenging one till date. Excited, nervous, anxious all at the same time.”

And fans are excited for her.

See her post:

