Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toke Makinwa Reveals Why Nigeria’s Airport Staff are Mena and Rude

Toke Makinwa has found out the reason why staff at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport are usually mean and rude to travellers.

The media personality who just touched down Lagos on Monday after some days away in London, UK shared her uncomfortable experience upon landing.

Toke lamented the unavailability of air conditioning at the airport as she revealed that the fan placed there did nothing for the insane heat on arrival.

She added that it is sad that staff if the airport have to work under this condition everyday and concluded that it’s no wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: