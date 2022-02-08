Toke Makinwa Reveals Why Nigeria’s Airport Staff are Mena and Rude

Toke Makinwa has found out the reason why staff at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport are usually mean and rude to travellers.

The media personality who just touched down Lagos on Monday after some days away in London, UK shared her uncomfortable experience upon landing.

Toke lamented the unavailability of air conditioning at the airport as she revealed that the fan placed there did nothing for the insane heat on arrival.

She added that it is sad that staff if the airport have to work under this condition everyday and concluded that it’s no wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers.

Touch down Lagos Nigeria and the heat at the airport is insane, why will the A/C at arrivals not work??? The fans blowing hot air and the officers having to work under such circumstances is SAD. What a country — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 7, 2022

I’m standing at arrivals dripping in sweat and all I can think is the officers in the box who have to endure this daily. Like we have all just accepted this as normal cos we go into our cars with A/C’a after but these people who work here under such harsh conditions are human too — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 7, 2022

No wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers. You enter Nigeria and pick up stress. Yuck 🤢 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...