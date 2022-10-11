Toke Makinwa Reveals What Fear of Her ‘African’ Mum Made Her Do

Despite being 37, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she’s still very afraid of her mum and makes sure to be on her best behaviour when she’s in sight.

The media personality and former OAP took to Twitter to reveal the extreme lengths she had to go to when her mum visited her home unannounced.

Makinwa noted that no one is ever too old to fear an African mother as she had to resort to spraying everywhere in her house to prevent her mind from catching any whiff of the weed down friends she had over, smoked.

You are never too old to fear your African mother, tell me why in my 37 years of age, my mother shows up to my house unannounced and I’m spraying everywhere cos I had guests over and some smoked some pot. if she catches a whiff of it, I may not be alive to gist you all o. 😂 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 10, 2022

You’ll be paying your own bills and be in your big age but the fear of your parents is still real 😂😂😂 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 10, 2022

Bruhhhh, I’m like what if I had a special someone that stayed over??? You cannot just wake up and show up at my house Mother https://t.co/tXxynKvrjo — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 10, 2022

