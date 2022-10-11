Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Toke Makinwa Reveals What Fear of Her ‘African’ Mum Made Her Do

Despite being 37, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she’s still very afraid of her mum and makes sure to be on her best behaviour when she’s in sight.

The media personality and former OAP took to Twitter to reveal the extreme lengths she had to go to when her mum visited her home unannounced.

Makinwa noted that no one is ever too old to fear an African mother as she had to resort to spraying everywhere in her house to prevent her mind from catching any whiff of the weed down friends she had over, smoked.

 

