Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Toke Makinwa Reveals the Romantic Things Her Ex Did While Actively Cheating On JHer

When it comes to relationship drama and trauma, Toke Makinwa has stories for days.

The media personality just revealed a number of romantic things her ex used to do while actively cheating on her.

Sharing a TikTok video on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 16, Toke noted that her infamous ex would always pick up when she called, wake her with a good morning text, randomly add his mum to some of their video calls and the older woman would refer to her as her daughter-in-law, and so much more.

