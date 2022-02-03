Toke Makinwa Reveals She Jetted Off to London to Surprise Her Dad

Toke Makinwa is currently taking in the sights and sounds of London with family and friends.

The media personality and business woman revealed that she jetted off to the Queen’s land to surprise her dad after he complained that she was working too hard.

She shared several videos of herself reuniting with family in London after making a quick stop in the city of love, Paris.

Toke’s dad agreed to have been pleasantly surprised when she showed up as other members of the family managed to keep her visit a secret.

Toke Makinwa stated that she had come to the realisation that family is indeed priceless after they lost one of their own last year.

See the heartwarming videos from the family’s reunion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...