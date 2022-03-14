Toke Makinwa Reveals She Flew to London Because of a Food Craving

Toke Makinwa is definitely rich rich s she has managed to climb society’s economic ladder slowly and steadily and her recent confession just proved it

The media personality and business mogul shared that she flew herself to London in time for dinner just to satisfy a food craving.

Toke made the revelation while reacting to an Instagram post where a woman had flown herself out of the country on a private jet because she had a craving.

“But to be honest I’ve woken up with a craving for hakkasan and I booked a ticket to have it for dinner sha. Not a private plane but I took myself to London to eat hakkasan too. Ok bye, ” she wrote.

