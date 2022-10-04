Toke Makinwa Remembers Late Sister on Anniversary of Her Death

One year after, Toke Makinwa is remembering her late sister who died back in 2021.

The Nigerian media personality took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her sister, on Monday, October 3.

Sharing throwback videos of her sister on her Instagram page, she expressed her grief.

Makinwa said, “Around this time, on this day last year you took your final breath. One year after and I still feel the lump in my throat. They say, ‘It is well’, but I’m tempted to ask what is? Then they say it gets easier but they lied.

“I miss you deep, I miss your laugh, I miss your prayers. I have so much to tell you, I don’t know how we made it past this year sis, truly, to live in the hearts of those you love is not to die.

I know you’re watching over us all. It’s been the darkest one year but on some days, you send us rays of sunshine and I’m forever grateful for the memories.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...