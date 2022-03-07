Monday, March 7, 2022
Toke Makinwa Remembers Her Late Parents in Heartwarming Post

Toke Makinwa returned to share the story of her parents who died almost three decades ago when she was only a child.

“29 years ago today I buried both parents, 8 years old, not fully understanding what was happening as I watched the two most important people in my life lowered in the ground,” said the show host, who has done well for herself.

She continued, “All I can say is 29 years after, Jireh, you are enough 🙏forever enough, always enough, more than enough.”

See her post:

