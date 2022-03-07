Toke Makinwa Remembers Her Late Parents in Heartwarming Post

Toke Makinwa returned to share the story of her parents who died almost three decades ago when she was only a child.

“29 years ago today I buried both parents, 8 years old, not fully understanding what was happening as I watched the two most important people in my life lowered in the ground,” said the show host, who has done well for herself.

She continued, “All I can say is 29 years after, Jireh, you are enough 🙏forever enough, always enough, more than enough.”



