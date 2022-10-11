Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Toke Makinwa Recounts Letting Her Ex Cheat in Peace Because He Called Her Number One

Toke Makinwa is recounting how naive and borderline stupid she was in a previous relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 11, the media personality media personality, revealed that she let an ex-lover cheat on her so that she could remain his number one choice.

Using a viral background soundtrack, Makinwa captioned the post “This life is just cruise 😂😂😂😂, the things we can laugh about today😂😂😂😂.”

The post itself said, “That one time I caught my ex cheating on me, he said I was the wife and she’s only a girlfriend and I should act appropriately. I let him continue to cheat in peace as long as I was number 1 😂😂😂.”

