Toke Makinwa Recounts Letting Her Ex Cheat in Peace Because He Called Her Number One

Toke Makinwa is recounting how naive and borderline stupid she was in a previous relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 11, the media personality media personality, revealed that she let an ex-lover cheat on her so that she could remain his number one choice.

Using a viral background soundtrack, Makinwa captioned the post “This life is just cruise 😂😂😂😂, the things we can laugh about today😂😂😂😂.”

The post itself said, “That one time I caught my ex cheating on me, he said I was the wife and she’s only a girlfriend and I should act appropriately. I let him continue to cheat in peace as long as I was number 1 😂😂😂.”

