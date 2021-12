Toke Makinwa is a little sad after her baby was assaulted by some golf playing folks.

The media personality and businesswoman posted a photo of her Range Rover which now has a smashed windscreen.

Toke who refers to the automobile as ‘baby’ blamed some golfers for the current state of her car.

“Someone playing golf threw a ball that smashed my windscreen,” she wrote.

We hope her baby gets fixed up in time.

