Toke Makinwa Laments a Lack of Support from Friends Over Her role in Netflix’s Glamour Girls

Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to lament a lack of support from folks she considers friends.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to reveal that since her latest Netflix film, Glamour Girls dropped, more strangers and friends have shown her support.

The media personality and upcoming actress reposted a post by Yung Miami, telling folks to support only those who support them and added that she was t feeling entitled or mad but just putting it out there.

She further stated that when these same people come around to ask for their support, they should remember they stayed silent when it was her turn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...