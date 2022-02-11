Toke Makinwa has Some Words for People Who Always Post Videos of Them Crying

Toke Makinwa thinks it is ridiculous to post videos of yourself crying.

The show host shared her thoughts in the latest episode of her “Toke Moments” in which she said:

“One of the things that really need to stop is people going online to record themselves crying. I find the whole process of feeling sad (we all do), and thinking the best way to feel better is to go live and record yourself crying to strangers who do not give a fuck about you. Is it a cry for attention? Make it make sense pls… Watch, like, comment, share and pls subscribe too. Feel free to share your opinions too.”

She said a lot more.

Watch her:

