Toke Makinwa is past the stage where she wallows in a relationship that’s isn’t working out.

The media personality who after her public divorce has tried to keep her romantic relationships under wraps, shared some nuggets of wisdom regarding relationships.

Makinwa stated that the wrong person will never see you as good enough hence, if someone doesn’t see your value, don’t blame yourself but pack up your bags and move on.

