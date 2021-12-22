Toke Makinwa Credits Eternal Glow to 5 Point Injections

Toke Makinwa is a baby girl for life and will push through whatever pain there is to maintain her overall baby girl look.

The media personality and business woman shared thew secret behind thee eternal glow as she preps to unleash a blinding edition of it for ‘Detty’ December.

Toke Makinwa posted clips of her aesthetic procedure where she was getting Cher 5-point injection in the face. She also got it intravenously through her arm too.

“Detty December glow. 1st treatment,” she captioned the first video. She also captioned the second video,; “Beauty is pain.5 point injections for my eternal glow this season.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...