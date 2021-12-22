Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toke Makinwa Credits Eternal Glow to 5 Point Injections

Toke Makinwa is a baby girl for life and will push through whatever pain there is to maintain her overall baby girl look.

The media personality and business woman shared thew secret behind thee eternal glow as she preps to unleash a blinding edition of it for ‘Detty’ December.

Toke Makinwa posted clips of her aesthetic procedure where she was getting Cher 5-point injection in the face. She also got it intravenously through her arm too.

“Detty December glow. 1st treatment,” she captioned the first video. She also captioned the second video,; “Beauty is pain.5 point injections for my eternal glow this season.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: