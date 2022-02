Toke Makinwa hit Abuja big boys with an epic shade in the latest episode of her blog, Toke Moments.

The media personality did a review of the Netflix documentary, Tinder Swindler where she likened Abuja men to the con man who swindled ladies he met on the app for millions of dollars.

According to Makinwa, she met one of such men at a point in her dating history but as she said in her own words, “you can’t guy a guy.”

