I Am Sick of the Disrespect,” Toke Makinwa Blows Hot Over Nigerians’ Blatant Disrespect of Her Person

Toke Makinwa is done being humble or letting things slide and has come out with claws unsheathed to set straight anyone who is misinformed about her.

The media personality and business mogul took to Twitter to toot her horn after a Twitter user ridiculed her career and achievements in the name of making conversations.

Toke Makinwa went on to shred men “who don’t have sh*t to offer but your Twitter fingers” who constantly belittle her achievements.

She advised anyone who needs a comprehensive list of her career feats to use Google for the information the search engine provides as she went on to list radio presenter, Pan African talk show host, actor, author, vlogger and entrepreneur as some of the many hats she wears.

The Toke Moments vlogger revealed she was done ignoring such slights on her person as this has led many to run wild with imaginary stories.

“I’ve built my brand from the ground up and will not tolerate any disrespect from anyone,” she concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...