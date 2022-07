Toke Makinwa already misses the “Real Housewives of Lagos.”

The groundbreaking reality TV show recently ended its season one, and speaking about this on her YouTube channel, Toke shared how much she misses it, and her beef with people who claim the show doesn’t have a “moral angle.”

“The show is just cruise and vibes,” she declares, adding, “if you are not with the cruise and vibes, maybe you need some happiness in your life.”

She said a lot more.

Watch her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...