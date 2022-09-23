Toke Makinwa Announces She’s Quitting Radio After 12 Years On Air

The curtain is closing as Toke Makinwa takes a bow on her career as a radio broadcaster.

The media personality and entrepreneur announced that she’s quitting radio for a new career phase after 13 years on air.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce her exit on Friday, September 23, which she revealed is her last day on air, Makinwa reminisced about going the industry as a rookie and 12 years after, leaving as a seasoned broadcaster.

She thanked the Silverbird Group and Rhythm FM for being a huge part of her journey as she announced her new venture, a podcast.

