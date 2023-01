Toke Makinwa and Durex Condom have teamed up to bring a one-of-a kind talk show experience for adults, 18 and above.

The Blue Zone Conversations which will be aired on Toke Moments, starting from Thursday, January 26, is finally here.

Raw, authentic and deep conversations with various guests who will share their life experiences on the show, is set to have viewers clamouring for more.

