Toke Makinwa and Bolanle Olukanni Recount How Security Man Blasted Their Friend for Returning Home Late

Toke Makinwa and Bolanle Olukanni could not believe the sight before their eyes when they went to drop off one of their friends after a night out together.

In one of the videos she put up on her Instagram stories, Makinwa had shown herself and friend, Banke having a swell time together on Friday night.

After dropping Banke off with herself and Bolanle left in the car, the ‘The Buzz’ host had gone on to hilariously recount that on arriving Banke’s house, her driver had honked severally for the security to open up the gate. However, no one came to see to that.

After a while, Banke decided to come down from the car and loudly knock on the gate herself. It was at the point that a security man came and then proceeded to chide the lady, noting that she was making noise and she should have realised that they were sleeping already.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...