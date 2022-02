Toke Makinwa is grateful for many things and this includes God loving her even through her broken state.

The media personality and businesswoman admitted that her past trauma made her a very difficult person to love.

Makinwa took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to note that, “I’m just grateful that God did not give up on me even when my last trauma made me difficult to love. He saw through my broken still. I shudder to think where I’ll be if God left me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...