Tobi Bakre’s Wife, Anu Bakre Shows Off Vocal Powress

It looks might we might just get ready to welcome Anu Bakre into the celebrity fold if she does decide to take singing seriously.

The wife to reality TV star and actor, Tobi Bakre, showed off her vocal powress in a new video she put up on her Instagram.

Anu who is due to welcome the couple’s first child anytime now, treated her Instagram followers to a snippet of her Karaoke session with her family.

She sang Simi’s hit song, Duduke and asides from having a melodious voice, she added the extra touch of runs and adlibs to the music as her husband cheered her on.

Watch the sweet video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...