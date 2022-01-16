Tobi Bakre’s Dad Named MD/CEO of Parallex Bank

Tobi Bakre and his siblings are beyond proud of their father, Femi Bakre who continues to make giant strides in the world of finance.

The astute businessman who has years of experience in the banking sector under his belt has been named the MD/CEO of Parallex Bank.

Tobi announced the new career move by his father on his Instagram page, congratulating the older Bakre for his new feat.

“Super proud of you dad. MD CEO!!! Congratulations to the bank for bagging you as the MD CEO! I celebrate you on the journey thus far. We that know you well strongly feel this is only the beginning of greater things to come. Love you dad,” he captioned his post.

