As we close the curtain on the year 2021, Tobi Bakre is sharing what stood out for him this year.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate and creative shared a photo of himself and his beautiful wife, Anu with whom he tied the knot back in August.

Tobi Bakre revealed that his highlight for the year has been her smile as they look forward to welcoming their first child together.

“My major highlight this year. Her smiles. Seasons greetings from me and mine,” he wrote.

