Tobi Bakre Says Couples Should Have Access to each Other’s Phones

Tobi Bakre is of the opinion that things like phone passwords and others shouldn’t be a secret between couples.

The former Big Brother Naija star said this during a short question and answer session he had with his followers on Instagram on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

A fan had posed a question, asking the new dad his opinion on partners having access to each other’s phones.

Tobi Bakre had replied,

“Access. For sure. But never abuse the access to snoop through your partner’s phone. If you feel the need to, the. Address the more obvious issues that make you feel the need to check their phones.

“You leave your partner feeling violated checking through their stuff, you exhibit lack of trust… And after you do am sef, you feel a bit low cos it is a low! Anything wey pass let me make a call or make I send my picture, just leave the phone and have peace. My 2 cents oo”.

