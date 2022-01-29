Tobi Bakre Reveals How Wife, Anu Made Him Lose His Abs

Tobi Bakre has called out his wife, Anu for her sneaky antic in making him lose his beloved six pacs.

The fitness enthusiast and father of one who welcomed his first child with the Mrs back in December, is now sporting a more rounded and less defined abdominal region and has confessed his that came to be.

Tobi posted a video from way back when his abs were popping and defined and showed his wife rubbing his whole torso region with oil for a photo session.

He gave a background voice over to the video where he explained that he didn’t realise that Anu rubbing his abs was a sure way for him to lose them all and that was her plan all along.

