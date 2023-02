Tobi Bakre is in awe of the good work that his penis and that of his brother, Femi has done.

The multi-talented creative, took to hos Instagram account on Sunday, February 5, to speak on this, in a dedicated post to their nether regions.

Posting a photo of himself and Femi with their sons in their laps, Tobi Bakre wrote,

“And in this moment, I looked at @femibakre and said ‘a ma fi oko shey nkan gidi ke'”.

