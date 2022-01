Tobi Bakre is living in the euphoria of happily ever after and cannot help but look back in wonder.

The actor and host who recently welcomed his first child, Malik with his wife, Anu Bakre, shared a photo of them on social media.

Tobi posted the shot of his wife cradling their son on his Instagram stories accompanied by the background vocals of a now viral video which expressed how much loves them both.

He captioned the shot, “My¬† super 2.”

