Tobi Bakre’s extra dedication to his fitness regiment which has resulted into among other things, a well defined thoracic region has finally paid off.

The actor and BBN alum, shared a cute video of his son, Malik, enjoying the gains of his dad’s defined chest.

On the clip, Malik used his dad’s chest as a sort of drum set, hitting the wide and rather firm region repeatedly as he enjoyed playtime.

Tobi noted, “I no say this chest go dey useful one day,” in reaction to his son’s newfound plaything.

