Tobi Bakre Celebrates Son, AbdulMalik on 1st Birthday

It’s been a while year since Tobi Bakre became a dad as his son, AbdulMalik is one.

The actor and multi-facted creative took to hos Instagram on Friday, December 30, to celebrate the little man’s birthday.

Sharing several pictures from a family photo session featuring him, his wife Anu and the birthday boy, Tobi Bakre captioned the post,

“AbdulMalik Oluwatobi Bakre is 1. We thank God for the journey this far. And we thank God for the future of our little one. Not much to say cos words can’t do it this time. Iya Malik! God bless you. You do this one. Best thing that ever happened for us and to us.”

