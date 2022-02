Looks like Tobi Bakre and his wife have a little heartbreaker on their hands.

The creative abs father of one who welcomed his first child back in December has expressed shock at the rate at which his son, Malik is glowing up.

Tobi Bakre shared his thoughts on social media saying,.

“The rate at which this boy is fining up ehn, Choiiiiiiii. MA MA MA! Maliiiiiiiiiki. Skrrr skrrrrr.”

Well, we aren’t surprised because, look at his parents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...