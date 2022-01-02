Tobi Bakre Announces Birth of First Child with Wife, Anu

Tobi Bakre is a proud father as he has welcomed his first child with his wife, Anu.

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star and creative who tied the knot in August, revealed that their bundle of joy, a son has arrived.

Tobi posted a black and white photo of his fist and that of his son on his Instagram page and noted that the little one made his grand arrival on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

He captioned the shot,

“If I had to write a perfect 2021 couldn’t have written a better ending than this. I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre. Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever. Happy New Year from me and mines.”

