Tobi Amusan Reveals Dad Burnt Her Training Gear When He Discovered She Was Running

Tobi Amusan is being celebrated all over the world for her win at the just concluded World Athletics championship in Oregon.

The track star who set a new world record of 12.06 seconds in the 100m hurdles race spoke to BBC Sport about growing up in Nigeria, her love for the sport and the eventual world record title.

Tobi Amusan revealed that while growing up, her father was not in support of her athletic leanings.

She disclosed that her she and her mum would lie that she was off to Church while she would sneak to the stadium to practice. When her father discovered their lie, he burnt all of her training gear and sternly warned her mum that it should be the last time he would see his daughter training.

However, the story is different today as she has become a champion and world record holder.

