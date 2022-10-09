Tobi Amusan finally responds to Michael Johnson criticism

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has finally reacted to Michael Johnson’s remarks shortly after she broke the world record in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The 25-year-old stunned the world with her performance in the semifinal heat with a time of 12.12 seconds, she even made a faster time for the final.

However, the mark of 12.06 seconds did not count for the record books because the wind speed was over the legal limit.

Stunned by the feat, legendary sprinter Michael Johnson expressed doubts over the timing of that semifinal race.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR “I thoroughly I was running slow!” All athletes looked shocked.”

The World Athletics has now ratified Tobi Amusan’s 12.12 seconds record in the Women’s 100m Hurdles event, making her the official holder.

Amusan, in a chat with Beat FM, expressed disappointment with Michael Johnson’s comments, saying ‘records are meant to be broken.’

She said: “As much as I try not to answer this question, I’ll answer it this one time. At a point, I felt like you are an artiste. “Things are meant to happen; records are meant to be broken. But the fact that he just had that much to say about me, says a lot about him.

“Because I’ve been on the circuit, he’s seen me run. I wouldn’t get mad at him because the person they expect to actually break the world record did not, so coming from a black girl from Nigeria just got them really worked up, so they got to deal with it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...